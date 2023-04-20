Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .303 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has six doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .290.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
