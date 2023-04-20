Jose Garcia -- hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in nine games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Contreras (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .310 against him.
