Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has a double and three walks while hitting .190.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Senzel has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
