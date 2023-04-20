On Thursday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has a double and three walks while hitting .190.

Senzel has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Senzel has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

