When the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-11) meet at PNC Park on Thursday, April 20, Roansy Contreras will get the nod for the Pirates, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the mound. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Contreras - PIT (1-1, 6.00 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won one of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 2-7.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

