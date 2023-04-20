Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Spencer Steer is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 20, when he went 2-for-3 against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424) and total hits (16) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine of 15 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.