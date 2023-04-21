The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 211.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score over 211.5 points.

The average total for Cleveland's games this season has been 219.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

