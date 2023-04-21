Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|211.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score over 211.5 points.
- The average total for Cleveland's games this season has been 219.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|64
|78%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|53
|64.6%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
- The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|22-18
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|7-11
|40-42
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.