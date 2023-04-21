Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 107-90 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Garland produced 32 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Garland's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.6 20.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.3 Assists 7.5 7.8 6.9 PRA 32.5 32.1 29.5 PR -- 24.3 22.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 36 32 3 7 6 0 0 4/15/2023 43 17 0 1 2 1 4 3/31/2023 38 20 3 9 2 0 0 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

