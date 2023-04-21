The New York Islanders are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are up 2-0.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR
4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR
4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR
1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR
12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 27 goals over that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

