Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .231.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Keller (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5).
