Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.897) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- India has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (31.6%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In seven games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Keller (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
