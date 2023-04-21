Jonathan India -- 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.470) and OPS (.897) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
  • India has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (31.6%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In seven games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 14 of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Keller (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.