On Friday, Jose Garcia (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .234.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
