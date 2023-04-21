Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .160 with a double and three walks.
- In three of seven games this season, Senzel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Senzel has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Keller (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
