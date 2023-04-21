Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 21.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (85 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.36 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule