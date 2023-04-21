Reds vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Graham Ashcraft gets the nod for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
The Pirates are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Reds have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 19 chances this season.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|1-6
|4-5
|3-7
|2-11
|5-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.