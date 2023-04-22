The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.876) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 67th in slugging.

India has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has homered in one game this season.

In seven games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 games this year (70.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

