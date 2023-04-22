The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

Senzel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

