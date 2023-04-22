Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Rich Hill (1-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Cessa (0-2) for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Reds have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
- The Reds have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 1-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (87 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
|April 18
|Rays
|L 10-0
|Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
|April 19
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Levi Stoudt vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Luke Weaver vs Roansy Contreras
|April 21
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Mitch Keller
|April 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Rich Hill
|April 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Vince Velásquez
|April 24
|Rangers
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 25
|Rangers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Martín Pérez
|April 26
|Rangers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
|April 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Muller
