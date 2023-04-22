How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and projected starter Luis Cessa on Saturday at PNC Park.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 15 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 47 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 25th in MLB with a .359 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 87 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.580 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Cessa (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up 11 earned runs while allowing 14 hits.
- Cessa has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jalen Beeks
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|L 10-0
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Taj Bradley
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Muller
