Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.344 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (17) this season while batting .304 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 64.7% of his 17 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine of 17 games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4).
