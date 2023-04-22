After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 153rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has not homered in his 20 games this year.

Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

