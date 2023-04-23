Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+105)

Mitchell's 28.3 points per game are 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

Mitchell has collected 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Mitchell averages 4.4 assists, 1.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Mitchell averages 3.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-133) 9.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220)

Sunday's over/under for Evan Mobley is 13.5 points. That's 2.7 fewer than his season average of 16.2.

Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Mobley's 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) 6.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Darius Garland's 21.6 points per game are 0.1 more than Sunday's prop total.

He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Garland has averaged 7.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)

The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 1.6 more than his prop total set for Sunday (23.5).

Randle has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-133) 9.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220)

Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game are 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He has averaged 3.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

