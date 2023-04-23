Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Vosler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is batting .169 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- This season, Vosler has posted at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (six of 19), with two or more RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
