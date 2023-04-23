After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In six games this year (33.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
