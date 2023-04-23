Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .226 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- In six of 18 games this season, Fairchild has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Velasquez (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.12 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.