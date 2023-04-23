Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (237)
- The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this season.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Sacramento (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better tally than the Kings have put up (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).
- The Warriors have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per contest.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best).
- Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 61.5% are two-pointers and 38.5% are threes.
Kings Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).
- This season the Kings are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.
- The Kings are the fifth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
- Sacramento takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.
