Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%) Myers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez (2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
