Jason Vosler -- with a slugging percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .161.

This year, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in eight of 20 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).

He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

