Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia -- hitting .286 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .245.
- This season, Garcia has posted at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
