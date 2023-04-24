Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 15 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 88 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Reds have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.541 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander gave up eight earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lodolo has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Rays L 8-0 Home Levi Stoudt Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers - Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Shintaro Fujinami 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk

