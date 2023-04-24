On Monday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .281 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this year (47.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

