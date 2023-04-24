Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .281 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this year (47.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.