TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 23 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Friedl enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (22.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (2-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10).
