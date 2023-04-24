TJ Friedl -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 23 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Friedl enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (22.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

