The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Myers has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (19.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

