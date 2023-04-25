Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .227 with two walks.
- In four of nine games this year, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Perez (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
