Luke Maile -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has a walk while hitting .176.
  • Twice in nine games this season, Maile has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Maile has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
