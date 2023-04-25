Luke Maile -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has a walk while hitting .176.

Twice in nine games this season, Maile has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Maile has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

