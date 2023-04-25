MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, April 25
In a Tuesday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to see.
Information on live coverage of today's MLB action is available for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (11-12) play host to the Colorado Rockies (7-17)
The Rockies will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.298 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-208
|+174
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (15-7) host the Boston Red Sox (12-12)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.289 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.275 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: James Outman (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-104
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (8-15) take on the Texas Rangers (14-8)
The Rangers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.293 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.292 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+118
|9.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) host the Houston Astros (12-11)
The Astros will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.353 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-184
|+156
|7.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) take on the Seattle Mariners (10-12)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Brandon Marsh (.364 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.291 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+108
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) host the Chicago White Sox (7-16)
The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+175
|9
The New York Mets (14-9) host the Washington Nationals (7-14)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+169
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (15-8) host the Miami Marlins (12-11)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.358 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-232
|+192
|9
The Chicago Cubs (12-9) play the San Diego Padres (12-12)
The Padres will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.355 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|7.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) take on the Detroit Tigers (8-13)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.262 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.154 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+150
|9
The Minnesota Twins (13-10) take on the New York Yankees (13-10)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.216 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.300 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|6.5
The Los Angeles Angels (11-11) play host to the Oakland Athletics (4-18)
The Athletics will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+150
|9
The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) play host to the Kansas City Royals (5-17)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.291 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|10
The San Francisco Giants (9-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (9-14)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|9
