Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 20 hits, batting .294 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 55th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (30.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Perez (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
