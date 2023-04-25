After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .273 with four doubles and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (17 of 23), with multiple hits four times (17.4%).

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.

In nine games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings