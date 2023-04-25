Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .222.
- In 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%) Myers has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In four games this year (18.2%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
