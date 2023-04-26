The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caris LeVert included, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 102-93 loss against the Knicks, LeVert tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on LeVert's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.6 PRA 21.5 19.8 20 PR -- 15.9 17.4 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.5



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Caris LeVert has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 9.4% of his team's total makes.

LeVert is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Caris LeVert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 39 14 9 2 2 1 1 4/21/2023 35 17 4 3 3 0 0 4/18/2023 40 24 4 3 4 0 0 4/15/2023 18 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 15 4 7 4 1 1 1/24/2023 21 9 2 3 2 0 0 12/4/2022 16 4 4 1 0 0 1 10/30/2022 29 1 3 8 0 0 0

