Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (202.5)
- The Cavaliers (43-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
- As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is posting 112.3 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, ceding only 106.9 points per contest (best).
- The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.
- The Cavaliers are sinking 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).
- So far this year, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% three-pointers (27.9% of the team's baskets).
