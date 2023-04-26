As they ready for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Knicks will look for another victory over the Cavaliers after a 102-93 win on Sunday. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson recorded 29 points (and added six rebounds and six assists), while Darius Garland scored 23 in the loss for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Shoulder), Jericho Sims: Out (Shoulder)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

The Cavaliers have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 105.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.8 points fewer than the 112.3 they've scored this season.

Cleveland hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers average 113.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

