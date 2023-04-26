Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Garland, in his most recent showing, had 23 points and 10 assists in a 102-93 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Garland's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.6 19.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.2 Assists 6.5 7.8 6.7 PRA 30.5 32.1 28.4 PR -- 24.3 21.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.0



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Darius Garland vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 36 23 2 10 2 0 0 4/21/2023 33 10 2 3 1 0 4 4/18/2023 36 32 3 7 6 0 0 4/15/2023 43 17 0 1 2 1 4 3/31/2023 38 20 3 9 2 0 0 1/24/2023 35 22 4 6 2 0 2 12/4/2022 39 17 2 3 3 0 1

