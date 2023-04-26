After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .204 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Newman has picked up an RBI in four games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
