Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .200 with a double and four walks.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- In four games this season, Senzel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.