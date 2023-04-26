The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 24 games with a total.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 1-9 4-6 5-9 3-13 6-2

