As they go for the series sweep on Wednesday, April 26, Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) as they match up against the Texas Rangers (14-9), who will counter with Jon Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (-105). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Reds and Rangers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 9-6 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 4-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.