The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season (25.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings