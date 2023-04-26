Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has four doubles and 10 walks while batting .284.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 24 games this year.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
