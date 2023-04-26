The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has four doubles and 10 walks while batting .284.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.

He has not homered in his 24 games this year.

Stephenson has driven in a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this year (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

