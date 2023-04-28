The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Fraley has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings