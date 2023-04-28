Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (28.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (8.01).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
