The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (28.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (8.01).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
